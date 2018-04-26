Friday: Free-speech implications of case involving St. Louisan’s artwork removed from US Capitol

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" over the noon hour on Friday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

In 2016, a painting by St. Louis high school student David Pulphus appeared in the U.S. Capitol alongside hundreds of other winning art competition entries. About seven months later, after pressure from a group of Republican lawmakers with backing from law enforcement, the artwork was removed from display.

U.S. Rep. Lacy Clay (D-University City) filed a lawsuit alleging the violation of the student’s First Amendment rights soon afterward. The painting, “Untitled #1,” was created following the death of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, and the acrylic piece depicts law enforcement officers as animals.

Now the Pulphus v. Ayers case is headed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, and on Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will discuss the implications with regard to free speech.

Joining the discussion will be Mark Sableman, a partner with Thompson Coburn LLP, and Chad Flanders, professor of law at Saint Louis University.

Related Event

What: Censored at the U.S. Capitol, a free lecture by Mark Sableman

When: 5:30 p.m. Monday, April 30, 2018

Where: Webster University’s downtown Gateway Campus (810 Olive Street, St. Louis MO 63101)

