Friday: Investigating the changes to urban landscapes through art

By 1 hour ago
  • In March 2017, Andres Hernandez, an artist and associate professor of art education, paints the former Bruno David Gallery in Grand Center as part of a visual arts project to demonstrate the changing nature of urban landscapes.
    Carolina Hidalgo / St. Louis Public Radio

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Friday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, two artists will join host Don Marsh to discuss the A Way, Away (Listen While I say) commission, which is using the former Bruno David Gallery in Grand Center to demonstrate the changing nature of urban landscapes.

Joining the program:

  • Andres Hernandez, artist and associate professor of Art Education, Art Institute of Chicago; co-founder of the Revival Arts Collective
  • Amanda Williams, visual artist

Pulitzer Arts Foundation

A seminal figure in contemporary art, the Excelsior, Mo., native often paired two colors. But from 1984 through 1992, two years before he died, Judd explored the rainbow. In a first-ever exhibit, the Pulitzer Foundation for the Arts will display two dozen objects and 30 collages and drawings from this period, in “The Multicolored Works,” opening May 10.