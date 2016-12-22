Friday: Jewish and Muslim Christmas Day of Community Service turns to the aid of immigrants

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Friday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Each year for the past six years, people of Jewish and Muslim faiths join together on Christmas for a day of community service. In the past, the effort has focused on forging ties between the two communities in the aid of a variety of different services and non-profits in the St. Louis area.

This year, the group has joined together to also serve recent immigrants at the International Institute, the agency in town which is responsible for resettling refugees and providing a variety of services to recent immigrants.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, representatives from the service day will join host Don Marsh to discuss their focus this year. Sophie Malik, a co-chair of the day of service representing the Islamic Foundation of Greater St. Louis, Roberta Gutwein, a member of the planning committee representing the Jewish Community Relations Council, and Anna Crosslin, the president and CEO of the International Institute of St. Louis will join the program.

