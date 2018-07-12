 Friday: Local guitarist wins contest, performs with 30 Seconds to Mars | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

Friday: Local guitarist wins contest, performs with 30 Seconds to Mars

By 45 minutes ago

Jerod Broadbooks (R), a college student from Wildwood, won a contest to perform with 30 Seconds to Mars.
Credit Carrie Zukoski

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Friday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will talk with Jerod Broadbooks, a college student and guitarist from Wildwood who won a contest through 105.7 The Point to perform with the 30 Seconds to Mars Monday night at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater.

A video of Broadbooks’ audition is on YouTube.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary EdwardsAlex HeuerEvie Hemphill and Caitlin Lallygive you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.

Tags: 
30 Seconds to Mars
Jarod Broadbooks
STLPR Talk Shows