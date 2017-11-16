Friday: Local production will feature music, comedy, stories from the Harlem Renaissance

This segment will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will talk about a local production celebrating the artistic achievements of African-Americans during the Harlem Renaissance. It will feature jazz, blues, poetry and storytelling.

Joining him for discussion will be:

Beverly Brennan, director of Theater and Drama at Harris-Stowe State University; emcee, vocalist and director of "Take the A Train"

Brian Elsesser, board member of Link Auditorium

Bobby Norfolk, storyteller

Related Event:

What:“Take the ‘A’ Train”

When: Nov. 17, 2017 at 8:00 p.m.

Where: The Link Auditorium, 4504 Westminster Pl St. Louis MO 63108

More information

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards, Alex Heuer and Lara Hamdan give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.