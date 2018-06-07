Friday: A look back at the heyday of St. Louis’ drive-in movie theaters

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" over the noon hour on Friday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

66 Park-In, the Airway Twin, Holiday – do these long-lost local venues ring a bell? Several decades ago, they and other outdoor movie theaters were all the rage in the Gateway City.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will discuss the history of the region’s drive-in theaters and some of the nostalgia, films and stories associated with them.

Joining him for the discussion will be Tom Stockman, creative editor for the website We Are Movie Geeks. Stockman is giving a talk on the subject the evening of June 14. The event is free and open to the public.

Have a question or comment about the history of drive-in movie theaters in the region? Send us an email (talk@stlpublicradio.org) or a tweet (@STLonAir).

Related Event

What: An Illustrated History of the St. Louis Drive-In Movie Theaters

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 14, 2018

Where: Missouri History Museum (5700 Lindell Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63112)

