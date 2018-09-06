Friday: A look at video-gaming addiction

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" during the noon hour Friday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

The World Health Organization recently announced that digital gaming can be addictive. The type of addiction falls under gaming disorder, which is “characterized by impaired control over gaming … to the extent that gaming takes precedence over other interests and daily activities … despite the occurrence of negative consequences.”

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will speak with a clinical therapist who specializes in addiction treatment, as well as an individual who has worked to overcome an addiction to video games.

Nigel Darvell, of Mid America Psychiatric Consultants, has more than 30 years of experience treating clients including those with a video-gaming addiction. Charles Whitehead is a recent alum of Webster University and was once addicted to video gaming.

