Friday: Metro reimagines bus service in the region

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will talk with Jessica Mefford-Miller, Metro St. Louis’ Assistant Executive Director for Transit Planning and System Development, about its “Metro Reimagined” study.

After research and customer feedback, Metro now has a draft of its new plan for bus service in the region which it is sharing at a number of informational meetings and two public hearings. The remaining meetings take place April 10, 11 and 17 and the public hearings are scheduled for April 18 and 19.

