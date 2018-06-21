 Friday: New children’s book highlights Cardinals baseball greats | St. Louis Public Radio
Friday: New children’s book highlights Cardinals baseball greats

Credit Reedy Press

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Friday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

For St. Louis Cardinals fans of a certain age, the players painted on the left field wall of Busch Stadium invoke fond memories of baseball heroes of days gone by. But for younger fans, the names Bob Gibson, Red Schoendienst and even Stan Musial may not even register, much less Dizzy Dean.

To rectify that matter, local author Ed Wheatley has created a book for children featuring St. Louis Cardinals greats who are now in the Baseball Hall of Fame as well as some who may be future inductees.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will talk with Wheatley about his book “Incredible Cardinals” and how it can foster conversation between young fans, their parents and grandparents.

Albert Fred Schoendienst, born Feb. 2, 1923, was the most famous native of Germantown, Illinois, a village of less than a square mile in southern Illinois. With his curly red hair and freckles, Mr. Schoendienst was soon known only as “Red."