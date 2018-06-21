Friday: New children’s book highlights Cardinals baseball greats

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Friday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

For St. Louis Cardinals fans of a certain age, the players painted on the left field wall of Busch Stadium invoke fond memories of baseball heroes of days gone by. But for younger fans, the names Bob Gibson, Red Schoendienst and even Stan Musial may not even register, much less Dizzy Dean.

To rectify that matter, local author Ed Wheatley has created a book for children featuring St. Louis Cardinals greats who are now in the Baseball Hall of Fame as well as some who may be future inductees.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will talk with Wheatley about his book “Incredible Cardinals” and how it can foster conversation between young fans, their parents and grandparents.

Related Event

What: Ed Wheatley Signing

When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 24, 2018

Where: Abigail’s Gift Boutique (5611 Hampton Ave., St. Louis, MO 63109)

