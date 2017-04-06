 Friday: New St. Louis Public Radio podcast, digital project explores Mayor Slay’s legacy | St. Louis Public Radio
Friday: New St. Louis Public Radio podcast, digital project explores Mayor Slay’s legacy

  • Stephanie Lecci, Rachel Lippmann and Brit Hanson were all driving forces behind St. Louis Public Radio's limited-run podcast
    Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

Come April 18, 2017, Mayor Francis G. Slay will end his tenure as St. Louis’ longest-serving mayor. To mark the occasion, St. Louis Public Radio reporters, producers and editors have been working on a special project for the past four months that provides insights into Slay’s 16-year tenure through the lens of seven critical days in office.

The full podcast and website officially drop on Monday, April 10. The place to subscribe, find podcast episodes and more is available here.

On Friday’s “Behind the Headlines,” some of the leading forces behind the project will join St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh to provide a taste of the podcast and insights into what a corollary website, filled with archival content and data visualizations, will offer listeners and readers.

Joining us to discuss:

  • Brit Hanson, digital and special projects editor, St. Louis Public Radio
  • Stephanie Lecci, senior producer, St. Louis Public Radio
  • Rachel Lippmann, reporter, St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis Mayor
2017 St. Louis Mayoral Election

