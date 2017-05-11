Friday: The Parkmoor. Coral Court Motel. What other ‘Lost Treasures of St. Louis’ deserve attention?

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Friday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Do you pine for the swinging orange chairs and plush booths of The Parkmoor? Do you miss the thrill of the Coral Court Motel on Watson? Do you wish you could visit the orange soda-guzzling Phil the Gorilla, the king of the St. Louis Zoo?

You’re not alone in that pang you feel when you think back on the bygone St. Louis institutions of yesteryear. Cameron Collins, the author of the popular local Distilled History blog, has felt the nostalgia too.

It inspired him to research and write a book, replete with photographs and stories, about the “Lost Treasures of St. Louis.” On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, Collins will join host Don Marsh to discuss some of the 410 treasures in the book and the unique things he learned about them.

