 Friday: Q&A with Robb Cunningham, Libertarian candidate for Mayor of St. Louis | St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis on the Air

Friday: Q&A with Robb Cunningham, Libertarian candidate for Mayor of St. Louis

By 19 minutes ago

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Friday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, Robb Cunningham, the Libertarian candidate for mayor of St. Louis, will join host Don Marsh to discuss his platform ahead of the general municipal election on April 4.

We spoke with Republican candidate Andrew Jones on March 27 and with Democratic candidate Lyda Krewson on March 22. In addition to our conversation with Cunningham on Friday, we’ll also hear from the Green candidate for mayor and two Independent candidates for mayor.

Do you have a question for Robb Cunningham you’d like us to ask? Email talk@stlpublicradio.org, call 314-382-8255 during the noon hour or send us a tweet at @STLonAir.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. 

2017 St. Louis Mayoral Election
2017 St. Louis Elections

