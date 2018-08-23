Friday: Safety in public transit – the perceptions, realities, incidents and statistics

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Friday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Early Tuesday morning, the Belleville News-Democrat published an in-depth investigation into just how safe the St. Louis region’s MetroLink light-rail system is, ultimately concluding that it “isn’t as dangerous as you think” and that crime rates have declined.

Hours later, a man was shot and killed at the South Grand Boulevard Metro station during an argument between two other people. He was an innocent bystander waiting for a bus.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will lead an on-air discussion prompted by this juxtaposition.

Joining him for the Behind the Headlines conversation will be Belleville News-Democrat reporters Joe Bustos and Kelsey Landis, who have been following this topic closely for months.

