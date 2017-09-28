Friday: Saint Louis Chamber Chorus kicks off its 62nd season with a world premiere

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Friday this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will learn more about the Saint Louis Chamber Chorus’ 62nd season, which begins Oct. 1. The first performance of the six-concert season will feature a world premiere by Swedish composer Mårten Jansson.

Joining us in studio will be Jansson himself as well as Philip Barnes, the artistic director of the Saint Louis Chamber Chorus, to preview the concert and what’s coming up in the 2017-2018 season.

