Friday: The Saint Louis Chamber Chorus takes its repertoire to the Karpeles Manuscript Library

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Friday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll hear about the Saint Louis Chamber Chorus' next concert at the Karpeles Manuscript Library Museum featuring a work by composer-in-residence Melissa Dunphy.

We’ll hear from:

Philip Barnes, Artistic Director, Saint Louis Chamber Chorus

Melissa Dunphy, Composer-in-Residence, Saint Louis Chamber Chorus

Related Event

What: Saint Louis Chamber Chorus Presents "Revolution and Revelation"

When: Sunday, February 12 at 3 p.m.

Where: Karpeles Manuscript Library Museum, 3524 Russell Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63104

More information.

