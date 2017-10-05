Friday: Saying goodbye to STLPR’s Steve Potter

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Friday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will talk with St. Louis Public Radio afternoon host and talk show contributor Steve Potter.

With St. Louis Public Radio fulltime since 2001, Steve has contributed to the station in many ways. For 11 years he hosted an arts and culture program called Cityscape, and the last few years has served as a back-up host and contributed arts and culture segments to St. Louis on the Air.

Steve began his radio career in 1983 at the NPR affiliate at Missouri State University, where he was the local news anchor for Morning Edition. After that he worked either as a news anchor or talk show host on several commercial stations.

Steve also hosts a program on STL-TV and is an actor in local productions.

If you have a comment for Steve as we say goodbye, please send us an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org.

