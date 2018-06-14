Friday: Sharing the voices, stories of incarcerated women

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" over the noon hour on Friday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

A creative collaboration between a nationally known playwright and a group of women incarcerated in Vandalia, Missouri, is bringing new voices and stories to St. Louis theater-goers with the production “Run-On Sentence.”

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will discuss the initiative, which is a partnership between Prison Performing Arts and the award-winning SATE Ensemble.

The effort aims to move and entertain audiences and extend public awareness, particularly about the effects of incarceration and innovative, artistic approaches to rehabilitation.

Joining Marsh for the conversation will be playwright Stacie Lents as well as Christopher Limber, director of adult prison programs for Prison Performing Arts, and Rachel Tibbetts, director of youth programs and artistic director with SATE Ensemble.

Related Event

What: Professional Premiere of Run-On Sentence

When: 8 p.m. Friday, June 15, 2018

Where: The Chapel (6238 Alexander Dr., St. Louis, MO 63105)

