Friday: Shedding light on ‘Dark Money’

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" during the noon hour Friday

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will discuss the documentary “Dark Money,” which explores the influence of untraceable corporate money on elections and elected officials.

Joining the conversation will be director and producer Kimberly Reed, as well as constitutional attorney Elad Gross, who was formerly the assistant attorney general of Missouri.

Related Event

What: Screening of “Dark Money”

When: various times from Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, through Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018

Where: Tivoli Theatre (6350 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63130)

More information

