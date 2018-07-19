 Friday: St. Louis Arches circus troupe returns from trip to Puerto Rico | St. Louis Public Radio
Friday: St. Louis Arches circus troupe returns from trip to Puerto Rico

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Friday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Lions, tigers and … unicyclists, oh my! Circus performers are known for juggling many acts, but the St. Louis Arches can add humanitarian efforts to their repertoire as well.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, Jessica Henthoff, the artistic and executive director of Circus Harmony, will join host Don Marsh for a discussion about the St. Louis Arches' trip to Puerto Rico, where the effects of Hurricane Maria are still felt. The trip was part of the Peace Through Pyramids program, which aims to use circus as a way to unite children throughout the world.

Ari Maayan will also join the conversation. He is a teenage unicyclist who’s been with the troupe for more than six years.

