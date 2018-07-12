Friday: St. Louis native Joe Johnston explores history, culture of Southern cooking

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Friday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will talk with St. Louis native and author Joe Johnston. Johnston is the author of “Grits to Glory: How Southern Cookin’ Got So Good” and has several weekend appearances at Jefferson County Library branches to talk about his earlier book, “Mack Marsden: Another Jefferson County Cold Case Solved.”

Johnston has previously joined Marsh to talk about vigilante justice in Missouri and the notorious Missouri outlaw, Jesse James.

By the way, Johnston also helped invent the McDonald’s Happy Meal and is a Grammy-nominated music writer and producer.

Related Event

What: Jefferson County Library Presents Joe Johnston in "Mack Marsden: Another Jefferson County Cold Case Solved"

When: 3 p.m. Friday, July 13, 2018; 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, July 14, 2018

Where: Multiple locations, registration required

More information

