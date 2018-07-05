Friday: St. Louis Science Center First Friday event scopes out space-themed pop culture

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Friday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On the first Friday of every month, the St. Louis Science Center welcomes adults to take a look at the reality behind science fiction. This month’s event highlights two staples in popular culture from the past 25 years: Star Trek and Babylon 5.

Host Don Marsh will speak with Margaret Weitekamp, curator of space history for the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum, on Friday’s St. Louis on the Air about space-themed pop culture. Her presentation Friday evening will cover how the space stations depicted in the two popular television series demonstrate multicultural meeting spaces and serve as settings in which the past is interpreted.

What: “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and Babylon 5 – Space Stations on a Changing Frontier”

When: 8 p.m. Friday, July 6, 2018

Where: St. Louis Science Center (5050 Oakland Ave., St. Louis, 63110)

