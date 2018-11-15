Friday: The state of recycling in St. Louis

This interview will be on St. Louis on the Air over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will discuss what's up with recycling – and how to best go about the practice – in the St. Louis region.

Joining the discussion will be two community members who are helping to spearhead the RecycleResponsibly campaign for OneSTL, a collaborative organization focused on regional sustainability.

Rachel Greathouse is a recycling program specialist with Brightside St. Louis.

Jenny Wendt is a senior project manager for University City’s public works department as well as the chair of the OneSTL recycling work group.

Related Event

What: Recycle Responsibly - The Trust About Plastic Bags

When: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, November 16, 2018

Where: World’s Fair Pavilion in Forest Park (1904 Concourse Dr., St. Louis, MO 63110)

Have a question or comment about best practices – and current challenges – when it comes to recycling? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Alex Heuer, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Xandra Ellin give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.