Friday: STLPR reporter Ryan Delaney talks about time spent abroad

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" over the noon hour on Friday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will have a discussion with STLPR reporter Ryan Delaney, who recently spent time in Kenya with a few Kenyan-born teens from St. Louis. Currently continuing his travels in Uganda, he'll join the conversation remotely.

Have a question or comment? Tweet us (@STLonAir) or send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org, and help inform our coverage.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards, Alex Heuer, Evie Hemphill and Caitlin Lally give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.