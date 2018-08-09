 Friday: STLPR reporter Ryan Delaney talks about time spent abroad | St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis on the Air

Friday: STLPR reporter Ryan Delaney talks about time spent abroad

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" over the noon hour on Friday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will have a discussion with STLPR reporter Ryan Delaney, who recently spent time in Kenya with a few Kenyan-born teens from St. Louis. Currently continuing his travels in Uganda, he'll join the conversation remotely.

