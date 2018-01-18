Friday: We discuss the life and legacy of civil rights lawyer Frankie Muse Freeman

This segment will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will discuss the life and legacy of civil rights lawyer Frankie Muse Freeman. Freeman died Jan. 12 at age 101. She’s best known for her work on civil rights, housing and education.

Joining the discussion:

Percy Green, community activist

James Buford, former president and CEO of Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis

Do you have any comments about civil rights lawyer Frankie Muse Freeman? Tweet us @STLonAir or send us an email at talk@stlpublicradio.org

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards, Alex Heuer and Lara Hamdan give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.