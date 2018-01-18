 Friday: We discuss the life and legacy of civil rights lawyer Frankie Muse Freeman | St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis on the Air

Friday: We discuss the life and legacy of civil rights lawyer Frankie Muse Freeman

By 4 hours ago

This segment will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will discuss the life and legacy of civil rights lawyer Frankie Muse Freeman. Freeman died Jan. 12 at age 101. She’s best known for her work on civil rights, housing and education.

Joining the discussion:

  • Percy Green, community activist
  • James Buford, former president and CEO of Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis

Do you have any comments about civil rights lawyer Frankie Muse Freeman? Tweet us @STLonAir or send us an email at talk@stlpublicradio.org

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary EdwardsAlex Heuer and Lara Hamdan give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.

Frankie Freeman

Related Content

Area civil rights activists focus on the future as they mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day

By Jan 15, 2018
Jabari Blakemore and Anna Murrary Robinson, of the Carnahan High School drum line lead a Martin Luther King Jr. Day march from Wellston to Pine Lawn. Jan. 15, 2017
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Almost 50 years after Martin Luther King Jr.'s death, the key focus of area civil rights leaders is to keep the national leader’s legacy — and message — alive for a new generation.

Which helps explain why state Rep. Bruce Franks, D-St. Louis, sought to rev up Monday’s annual event at the Old Courthouse to mark King’s birthday. Amid all the songs and speeches, Franks focused on the importance of action.

NAACP honors civil rights pioneer Frankie Freeman with statue in Kiener Plaza

By Nov 21, 2017
Frankie Freeman, family, and bronze statue. November 2017.
Kae M. Petrin | St. Louis Public Radio

More than half a century ago, civil rights attorney Frankie Muse Freeman became the first woman appointed to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights. At that point, she’d already opened her own private legal practice and helped end legal segregation of public housing in St. Louis.

Since that momentous day in 1964, she has continued to fight for civil and human rights. At 100, she’s still active in civic affairs.

On Tuesday, the St. Louis City chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People dedicated a bronze statue in her honor at Broadway and Chestnut Street, near the Old Courthouse.

New star on St. Louis Walk of Fame honors attorney Frankie Freeman

By Emanuele Berry Apr 16, 2015
Frankie Freeman speaking at her induction into the St. Louis Walk of Fame 2015.
Emanuele Berry | St. Louis Public Radio

There’s a new name gracing the St. Louis Walk of Fame. Today a star was dedicated to civil rights advocate and attorney Frankie Muse Freeman.

The 98-year-old Freeman was surrounded by loved ones and admirers as she received her star on the St. Louis Walk of Fame on Delmar Boulevard.