 Friday: We talk to CNN ‘Young Wonder,’ Books N Bros founder Sidney Keys | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

Friday: We talk to CNN ‘Young Wonder,’ Books N Bros founder Sidney Keys

By 1 hour ago

Sidney Keys III
Credit Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

This segment will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, Don Marsh will talk about the growth of the Books n Bros book club and the many recent accolades it and its founder have received. Joining him for the discussion will be Books N Bros CEO and founder Sidney Keys III and his mother and co-founder, Winnie Caldwell.

The book club Keys founded encourages boys to read. CNN recently honored Keys with a “Young Wonders” award – a recognition that showcases young people making a difference in their communities.

Do you have any questions for Sidney Keys III about Books N Bros? Tweet us @STLonAir or send us an email at talk@stlpublicradio.org.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards, Alex Heuer and Lara Hamdan give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.

Tags: 
Books
Children's Books
Sidney Keys III
Books N Bros

Related Content

Books N Bros co-founder Sidney Keys III to receive CNN ‘Young Wonders’ award

By Dec 15, 2017
Sidney Keys III, the founder of Books N Bros.
Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

Earlier this year, we spoke with 11-year-old Sidney Keys III and his mother Winnie Caldwell about Books N Bros, a book club Keys founded to encourage boys to read.

Books N Bros’ 11-year-old founder wants to help boys love reading at an age when they often don’t

By Mar 1, 2017
Sidney Keys III, the founder of Books N Bros.
Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

If you Google the terms “boys and reading,” you will find thousands of results laying out the state of the gender gap between boys and girls when it comes to reading and literacy. “The Boys Have Fallen Behind,” writes Nicholas Kristof. “Why Women Read More than Men,” says NPR.