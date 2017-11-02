Friday: We talk with St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson about her support for Prop P

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will talk to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson about her support for Proposition P – a ballot measure that would boost St. Louis' sales tax by a half cent to fund increased public safety efforts.

“It’s not all about law enforcement, but certainly we need a competitively-paid police department,” Krewson said to St. Louis Public Radio’s Rachel Lippmann.

We are also talking with St. Louis city Treasurer Tishaura Jones, an opponent of Prop P.

