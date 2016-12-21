Future container homes in St. Charles will look more traditional — if there are any

  • This November 2016 photos shows the front of Zack and Brie Smithey's shipping-container home in St. Charles.
    This is the front of Zack and Brie Smithey's shipping-container home in St. Charles.
    Provided | Zack Smithey

As Zack Smithey began building his shipping-container home in St. Charles last May, the controversy around it grew along with the house.

Compliments came, but also complaints: Even after Smithey painted the red metal gray, it just didn’t look like other homes in the neighborhood.

On Tuesday, the City Council voted to categorize such dwellings as “conditional use” buildings. That means anyone who wants to build one will have to seek city approval to do so. The council also decided that container homes must include a pitched roof, and be fully sided — using vinyl siding, brick, wood or some other material.

The new rules don’t affect Smithey’s home. But he said they would have added $50,000 to his $125,000 project. He predicts the restrictions will prevent future container homes.

Zack and Brie Smithey in front of their shipping-container home under construction in July 2016
Credit Nancy Fowler | St. Louis Public Radio

“I guess this will be the only one in St. Charles,” Smithey said.

It’s not just the money, he said. Building container homes is about reusing existing materials.

“One of the reasons we chose this is for sustainability,” Smithey said. “I don’t want to cover that up for aesthetic reasons because people can’t handle something different.”

‘We could have a hodgepodge’

In July the City Council voted down a proposal to limit the structures to mobile-home parks.

That’s when council member David Beckering decided to sponsor the new ordinance. He said he never intended to prevent more container homes from going up.

“I absolutely do not want to ban them,” Beckering said.

But Beckering said he believes St. Charles needs the restrictions to promote consistency throughout the area.

“If we didn’t [have them], we could have a hodgepodge of, ‘Well, in my ward, I want it this way; in your ward, it should be that way,’” Beckering said.

This is the back of the Smithey's container home with new sod and patio.
Credit Provided | Zack Smithey

St. Charles architect Steve Hollander, a member of the city's Planning and Zoning Commission, agrees with the conditional-use idea.

But Hollander, the architect for Smithey’s house, thinks the roof and siding requirements go too far.

“People should have that opportunity to express what they want to do the way they want to do it,” he said. “Not with some preconceived notion of what it should be, [that would] kind of box them into a one-design-fits-all sort of situation.”

At one time, Smithey had plans for more container homes in St. Charles. Now, he’s abandoned that idea.

“I’ve got other prospects going on in St. Louis,” Smithey said.

Follow Nancy Fowler on Twitter: @NancyFowlerSTL 

St. Charles City Council allows container homes in traditional neighborhoods — for now

By Jul 5, 2016
Zack and Brie Smithey's railroad-shipping container home on Elm Street in St. Charles will be painted taupe and include glass windows across the front.
Nancy Fowler | St. Louis Public Radio

The St. Charles City Council defeated a proposal Tuesday night that would have banned residents from building shipping-container houses in areas with only brick and siding homes.

But that's not the end of the controversy.

At the center of the flap is a home under construction on Elm Street. St. Charles residents Zack and Brie Smithey are building their 3,000-square-foot house out of eight railroad shipping containers.

Proposal would regulate St. Charles shipping-container homes. Would it also prevent them?

By Oct 19, 2016
This fall 2016 photo shows the the back of the Smithey's container home with new sod and patio.
Provided | Zack Smithey

A proposed amendment to St. Charles' building codes would make shipping-container homes blend in with more typical houses in the city.

A new home on Elm Street sparked the debate that led to the regulations, introduced at Tuesday night’s City Council meeting. The amendment would require shipping-container homes to be fully sided and have a pitched roof.

Is this house super cool or just plain ugly? St. Charles residents are of two minds

By Jul 1, 2016
Zack and Brie Smithey in front of their shipping-container home under construction in July 2016
Nancy Fowler | St. Louis Public Radio

Updated with St. Charles City Council vote July 6, 2016, 12:51pm - An unusual house made of railroad-shipping containers is going up on Elm Street in St. Charles. But if city officials have their way, the nearly-finished place could be the last of its kind in the city’s traditional neighborhoods.

St. Charles residents Zack and Brie Smithey began working on their two-story home in May. Their house is being made from eight red containers, doubled stacked and four across. It sits on a sloping lot between a split-level and a ranch.