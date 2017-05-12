 In the future, treating brain disease may require just a sniff | St. Louis Public Radio

In the future, treating brain disease may require just a sniff

By 2 hours ago

Washington University researchers are developing a device that could vastly improve how doctors treat cancer and other diseases in the brain. 

Delivering drugs to the brain is complicated because the three-pound organ is shielded by a complex network of blood vessels, called the blood-brain barrier, that keeps out foreign substances. However, the fortress of vessels works so well that it's challenging to provide medication through a pill or an injection.

The Wash U device could change everything. It would deliver tiny particles by nasal spray.

"When we want to deliver something in, it takes a long time," said Ramesh Raliya, a researcher at Wash U's School of Engineering and Applied Science. 

Raliya and his colleagues are testing the use of a nasal spray that could deliver nano-sized particles, which are a billionth of a meter, to the brain from 30 minutes to an hour. They've tested it on locusts, which Raliya said have blood-brain barriers similar to the ones humans possess. 

Engineers at Washington University used locusts to test a nasal spray that could be used to treat brain cancer and other diseases.
Credit Washington University

Nanotechnology, used to develop a large variety of consumer products, is the manipulation of material on a molecular scale. Raliya created an aerosol containing gold nanoparticles that were tagged with florescent markers. Researchers then exposed the aerosol to the locusts' antennae and tracked the movement of the tagged particles their brains.

Raliya said researchers expect to test the tool on mice and other animal subjects by the end of 2017, with the hope of making it available on the market by 2019.

Follow Eli Chen on Twitter: @StoriesByEli

Tags: 
Nanotechnology
Top Stories
Washington University

Related Content

Small is beautiful: How nanotechnology is improving diagnoses of life-threatening illnesses

By Jul 31, 2010

Women who are diagnosed with breast cancer may soon be helped by a discovery made in 1880 by Alexander Graham Bell.

Talking nanotech with UMSL's George Gokel

By Dec 16, 2011
(Image courtesy of the George Gokel Laboratory)

Nanotechnology is the science of the very small.

Nanoscientists manipulate matter at the scale of atoms and molecules – often ending up with materials that behave very differently than their macroscale counterparts.