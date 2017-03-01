Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

Going back to the beginning of NPR with Bill Siemering

By 5 minutes ago
  • Bill Siemering was instrumental in the founding of National Public Radio and the creation of
    Bill Siemering was instrumental in the founding of National Public Radio and the creation of "All Things Considered." Today, he runs Developing Radio Partners.
    Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, we had the chance to speak with Bill Siemering about the important roles he played in the founding of National Public Radio and the creation of “All Things Considered,” as he visits town.

A MacArthur Genius Grant recipient, Siemering is now the president of Developing Radio Partners, an organization that facilitates radio stations in developing countries.

Related Event

What: Principia College Presents Bill Siemering
When: Thursday, March 2 at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Wanamaker Hall at Principia College, Elsah, Illinois
More information.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary EdwardsAlex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region. 

Tags: 
NPR
Media
STLPR Talk Shows

Related Content

Farai Chideya, former News & Notes host on NPR, comes to St. Louis for King Day event

By Jan 13, 2017
Farai Chideya, an award-winning journalist and former host of NPR's News & Notes, joins St. Louis on the Air on Friday.
Farai Chideya

Farai Chideya, former host of NPR’s News & Notes, is an award-winning journalist who has worked for CNN, ABC, and most recently FiveThirtyEight. She’s covered every election since 1996 and written several books, including “The Episodic Career: How to Thrive at Work in the Age of Disruption.”

Getting to know Joshua Johnson, the host of '1A' and successor of Diane Rehm

By Dec 30, 2016
Joshua Johnson is the host of the new nationally-distributed public radio show 1A.
Stephen Voss | WAMU

We’re building this program as a safe place to be heard: a place where everyone is treated with respect and empathy, even as we discuss (or argue about) the major issues we face. If you’re tired of bracing for discussions with clenched fists and sharp elbows, then you’ll love 1A. We’re more of an “open arms” show. And we’ll talk about solutions, not just problems.

Jarl Mohn, NPR’s CEO, on public radio’s future: ‘We’ve doubled down on solid, important journalism’

By Dec 6, 2016
Jarl Mohn has been NPR's CEO since 2014.
Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

On Tuesday, St. Louis Public Radio had a special visitor: Jarl Mohn, the CEO of NPR. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh had a few moments to talk with him about the future of public radio, his thoughts on covering the Trump administration and the state of media literacy.

Mohn joined NPR as CEO on July 1, 2014. Prior to that, Mohn founded E! Entertainment Television and held senior leadership positions at MTV, VH1 and CNET.

Below, we’ve summarized some of the most interesting points from the conversation:

On the Trump administration…

Elizabeth Jensen takes us behind-the-scenes in her role as NPR's ombudsman

By & Jun 23, 2016
NPR's ombudsman, Elizabeth Jensen.
James Wrona

In January 2015, Elizabeth Jensen was appointed to a three-year term at NPR as the organization’s ombudsman. What does that mean? Otherwise known as the public editor, Jensen is the public’s representative to NPR, answering thousands of listener queries and criticisms.

Jensen stopped by St Louis on the Air Thursday while she’s in St. Louis to attend the national conference of the Public Radio News Directors Incorporated. She talked with host Don Marsh about challenges she faces in working to develop a closer relationship with news consumers.