Gold Star parent Khizr Khan’s offer to lend pocket Constitution to the president remains standing

While Gold Star parent Khzir Khan talked with host Don Marsh on Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, locals prepared for President Donald Trump’s visit to St. Charles.

At the 2016 Democratic Convention, Khan called out Donald Trump, the then Republican candidate, for his statements about Muslims. Khan pulled out a copy of the Constitution from his jacket pocket and offered to lend it to Donald Trump.

Khan said his offer still remains the same.

“My offer to the president remains the standing,” Khan said. “For a person occupying the most dignified office of this land, [they] must read the Constitution.”

Khan’s new memoir "An American Family: A Memoir of Hope and Sacrifice,” reflects on his experience as a Muslim-American immigrant and pays tribute to his son — a U.S. soldier killed in the war in Iraq in 2004.

His fascination with the U.S. Constitution began while he was a university student in Pakistan. He came across the document and read it all in one standing — he even remembers slipping off his shoes because his feet hurt from standing so long.

Since 2005, Khan has kept a Constitution in his pocket. Khan and his wife Ghazala often give pocket Constitutions as gifts to friends and family.

“These values really have an amazing imprint on the character of America and the nation … [they are] exceptionally positive, an exceptional beacon of hope for the rest of the world,” he said. “And it shall remain the same because we will remain standing in defense of these values.”

Listen below to hear more about Khan's admiration of the U.S. Constitution:

