Awards. Recognition. And a party!

Last week's sudden loss of our beloved friend and colleague Gerry Rohde reinforced the need to celebrate each other more often than we do. So, here's some good news from our newsroom and an invitation to our inaugural Podcasters Happy Hour on June 6.

Ryan Delaney – Horace Mann Friend of Education Award

The Missouri National Education Association (MNEA) teachers union recently awarded Education Reporter Ryan Delaney a Horace Mann Friend of Education Award.

Named for Horace Mann, a 19th century lawmaker and public education leader, the award is given to journalists, legislators, organizations, individuals, teachers, and educational support professionals. An MNEA member and employee of the Special School District in south St. Louis County nominated Delaney for his work on educational issues. See some of Ryan’s award-winning work here.

Eli Chen – Upper Mississippi River Institute Fellow

Science Reporter Eli Chen is among 20 journalists chosen by the Institute for Journalism & Natural Resources (IJNR) to travel the upper Mississippi River in June. The group will study the issues that affect the river and communities along its banks. According to the IJNR, the river drains nearly 40 percent of the contiguous U.S. Chen and the other fellows will “explore topics like nutrient runoff, invasive species, river restoration, flood control, and environmental justice in downstream communities.”

Tim Lloyd and Kameel Stanley Drop Season 4 of We Live Here

Tim Lloyd and Kameel Stanley dropped the fourth season of We Live Here, their award-winning podcast from St. Louis Public Radio and PRX. The entire season explores the intersection of race, class, and housing in St. Louis.

From the historically black Ville neighborhood to new developments near the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency’s future home, nuisance laws to foreclosures, and everything in-between, this season goes there.

Lloyd and Stanley recently discussed fair housing on 1A with Joshua Johnson during a live broadcast at St. Louis Public Radio. They also hosted “Out of the Ville,” a listening party in partnership with 4TheVille, a community group based in the historic Ville neighborhood.

Jason Rosenbaum is…everywhere

Political Reporter Jason Rosenbaum has become the go-to guy for local and national news outlets who want his take on Missouri’s political scene, especially Governor Greitens’ protracted legal issues. In recent weeks, he appeared on MSNBC, CBSN, NPR, The Takeaway, and 1A. CNN’s Editor-at-Large Chris Cillizza also consulted him, and in the last week, Rosenbaum appeared twice on local television station KSDK.

Rachel Lippmann – Our listeners’ favorite Tweeter and courthouse chronicler

We’ve heard from our listeners, and they emphatically LOVE Justice Reporter Rachel Lippmann’s live tweets. If you’re ever in need of what’s happening on the St. Louis streets or in our courtrooms, follow Lippmann on Twitter @rlippmann. In fact, catch up on what you missed yesterday about the Greitens story on her feed, read our team’s coverage here, or listen back to Lippmann's stories and conversations that have run on NPR's Morning Edition, Weekend Edition Saturday, and All Things Considered with Hosts Mary Louise Kelly and Ari Shapiro.

Come meet our podcast hosts!

You can meet Eli Chen, Tim Lloyd, Rachel Lippmann, Jo Mannies, Nancy Fowler, Jeremy Goodwin, and Evie Hemphill at St. Louis Public Radio’s Podcasters Happy Hour. The event takes place at 4Hands Brewing Company on June 6. The event is free, but register here.

Stay tuned for more good news from our newsroom. Next week, our Director of Technology Daryl McQuinn will tell us about the technology behind the new changes you might have noticed while listening to your radio.

You can listen to St. Louis Public Radio on your radio, phone, smart-speaker, or on our website.