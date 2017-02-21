GOP-backed House bill would strike down St. Louis' 'abortion sanctuary city' law

A St. Charles County lawmaker seeks to reverse a new ordinance in neighboring St. Louis that bars employers and landlords from discriminating against women who are pregnant, use contraception or have had an abortion. 

House Bill 989 was filed late Tuesday by Republican Rep. Phil Christofanelli in St. Peters. He said in a written statement that it's a direct response to St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay signing of the so-called "sanctuary city" measure into law, which took effect last week.

St. Louis City Board Bill 203 adds reproductive health decisions and pregnancy to the city's anti-discrimination ordinance.

Christofanelli said the ordinance opens churches and businesses whose owners are anti-abortion up to lawsuits.

"The fundamental role of government is to protect life, and that includes the lives of the unborn," he said. "St. Louis has failed in government's chief design through an awful and ill-advised ordinance that would force pro-life property owners to accommodate abortion facilities."

The bill must go through a few procedures before it can get a public hearing. Christofanelli said it was "crafted in coordination" with Missouri Right to Life, which has a strong lobbying presence at the Missouri Capitol and widespread support among ideologically conservative lawmakers.

"(St. Louis) civic leaders have taken every citizen into the business of protecting abortion," Missouri Right to Life President Steve Rupp said. "This action betrays the fine history of this state, betrays the many citizens in the St. Louis area and across the state who are proud of and love St. Louis and love to spend time there with friends and family. Board Bill 203 clearly discriminates against the religious freedom of those who oppose the killing of innocent human beings in the womb."

The bill must go through a few procedures before it can get a public hearing.

