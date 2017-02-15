GOP bill would nix former Missouri governor's name from new state park

By 33 minutes ago

Jay Nixon received a nice parting gift from the Department of Natural Resources a few days before stepping down as governor: a new state park that bears his name.

But Jay Nixon State Park may soon have a new name if Republican lawmakers have their way.

The Missouri House Committee on Conservation and Natural Resources conducted a hearing Wednesday on House Bill 600, which would change the southeastern Missouri park's name to Proffitt Mountain State Park.

Bill sponsor Rep. Paul Fitzwater, R-Potosi, told the committee he has no problem with naming something after the former Democratic governor. His objection, however, centers on the Nixon administration using federal funds designated for lead cleanup to instead buy up private land for new state parks.

Jay Nixon State Park in Reynolds County.
Credit Mo. Dept. of Natural Resources

“The community was already upset with the (former) governor and the Department of Natural Resources for these actions, and they went ahead and they purchased this land,” he said. “They could have cared less about what the people of this area thought.”

Fitzwater also objected to naming a state park after someone who is still alive.

Nixon could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Department of Natural Resources closed Jay Nixon State Park last week because of "limited access, lack of facilities, and public safety concerns,” agency spokesman Tom Bastian said. He did not specify whether the closure is temporary or permanent.

Land for the state park was purchased in 2015 with money received from a federal lawsuit settlement with American Smelting and Refining Company LLC, also known as ASARCO. The settlement’s primary purpose is to pay for cleaning up areas contaminated by decades of lead mining. 

No one testified against the bill Wednesday.

The Sierra Club of Missouri has defended the Nixon administration’s practice of using federal lead cleanup money for land purchases. As Carolyn Amparan with the Sierra Club told St. Louis Public Radio last year, “We believe that it is certainly within the bounds of the settlement agreement that this money be spent on acquiring new land to protect … there was a specific set-aside in the agreement that was designed to protect unspoiled land.”

Jay Nixon State Park is located in Reynolds County, bordering Taum Sauk State Park and a few miles hiking distance from Johnson’s Shut-ins State Park. There are no facilities, as it's designed to cater to hikers and backpackers and has access to the Ozark Trail.

Follow Marshall Griffin on Twitter: @MarshallGReport

Tags: 
Missouri State Parks
Missouri Department of Natural Resources
Jay Nixon
Top Stories

Related Content

Proposed constitutional amendment would continue funding stream for Missouri state parks

By Oct 11, 2016
Mo. Dept. of Natural Resources

The first of six ballot measures before Missouri voters this November has not generated any controversy – so far. Constitutional Amendment 1 would renew the state's parks and soils tax for another 10 years. 

Missouri debuts new state park

By Jul 30, 2016
Echo Bluff State Park
Missouri Department of Natural Resources

Echo Bluff State Park is officially open.

Gov. Jay Nixon cut the ribbon Saturday on Missouri's newest park, which is being promoted as a hub from which visitors can explore the state's Ozark region.

A new Missouri park? Local lawmakers are saying no to land purchased around the Eleven Point

By Mar 25, 2016
On the Eleven Point
Charlie Llewellin | Flickr

In the wilderness of southern Missouri, 44 miles of the Eleven Point River is part of the National Wild and Scenic River system. Part of the river is nestled between the Mark Twain National Forest and a historically rich parcel called the Irish Wilderness. As the river descends to the Missouri-Arkansas border, cattle grazing intermingles with the edge of the forest.

Now, Missouri is considering developing the southern part of the river into a state park. But the park has become controversial -- both for its very existence and for the money used to buy it.

Proposal for new state park in Oregon County gets panned at legislative hearing

By Jan 25, 2016
Marshall Griffin | St. Louis Public Radio

Legislation is being considered in the Missouri House that would block the Nixon administration from creating a new state park in the southern part of the state.

Two bills heard Monday by a House committee would force the Department of Natural Resources to sell any land set aside for the new park that was purchased using funds from lead mining settlements.