 Gospel Piano, Tributes to Jean Kittrell and Aretha Franklin Plus New Music | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
Jazz Unlimited

Gospel Piano, Tributes to Jean Kittrell and Aretha Franklin Plus New Music

By 49 minutes ago

Jazz Unlimited for Sunday, August 19, 2018 will be “Gospel Piano, Tributes to Jean Kittrell and Aretha Franklin Plus New Music.”  This week’s Jazz Unlimited show will be in three parts.  The Keys and Strings Hour will feature gospel piano with Ramsey Lewis, Les McCann, Hank Jones, Bobby Timmons, Mildred Falls with Mahalia Jackson, Gene Harris, and Johnny O’Neal in the first hour.  We will play tributes to the Jean Kittrell, who died at age 90 on October 14 and Aretha Franklin, who died at age 76 on August 16 in the second hour.  The third hour presents New Music by the Mikkel Plough/Mark Turner duo, Luciana Souza, the South Florida Jazz Orchestra, Judy Niemack with the Danish Radio Big Band, the vocal duo of Mark Winkler & Cheryl Bentyne, the Denny Zeitlin Trio and Miho Hazama & the Metropole Orkest Big Band playing Thelonious Monk compositions.

As I was working on the Aretha Franklin part of the show I came across a video of her singing “Nessun Dorma,” substituting for Pavarotti at the 1996 Grammies and learning the music in the 20 minutes before she went on stage.  The story and video is found here: https://www.thedailybeast.com/when-aretha-franklin-sang-nessun-dorma-at-the-grammys-the-story-behind-the-greatest-award-show-performance-ever

The Slide Show contains my photographs of some of the musicians heard on this show.

This is a video clip with Jean Kittrell singing and laying piano on "Downhearted Blues" on a 2006 Caribbean Jazz Cruise.

Tags: 
Ramsey Lewis
Hank Jones
Gene Harris
Aretha Franklin
Denny Zeitlin

Related Content

The Keys And Strings Hour Plus New Music

By Jul 22, 2018
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for July 22, 2018 will be “The Keys and Strings Hour and New Music.”  Boogie Woogie and blues piano music will be heard in the first hour with Count Basie, Leroy Carr, our own Ralph Sutton playing a duet with Jay McShann, Pete Johnson, Albert Ammons and Meade “Lux” Lewis, Otis Spann, Gene Harris and Dave Burrell.  New music in the last two hours will feature selections from the Mosaic Set, “The Savory Collection 1935-1940,” a newly discovered 1963 John Coltrane recording session, the Charles Pillow Large Ensemble playing music from Miles Davis’ electric period, Chica

The Turrentine Brothers

By Aug 5, 2018
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for August 5, 2018 will be “The Turrentine Brothers.”  The Turrentine brothers, saxophonist Stanley and trumpeter Tommy were born in Pittsburgh.  They were associated mainly with the Hard Bop/Soul Jazz styles of the fifties and sixties, but Stanley had a hit recording, “Sugar,” in the 1970’s while Tommy recorded with Sun Ra in 1989.  We will their music with their own groups, the George Hudson Orchestra, Ray Brown, Gene Harris, Horace Silver, Jimmy Smith, Branford Marsalis & Kurt Elling, Ernie Wilkins, Freddie Hubbard, Les McCann, Max Roach & Abbey Lincoln, R

The Career Of Gene Harris

By Mar 4, 2018
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for March 4, 2018 will be “The Career of Gene Harris.”  Pianist Gene Harris had two careers.  The first was from 1966 to 1976 with “The Three Sounds,” which was followed by semi-retirement in Boise, Idaho.  Ray Brown rediscovered him in 1983.  His joyous career continued until his heath in 2000.

Keys And Strings Hour + New Music

By Jan 28, 2018
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for January 28, 2018 will be “The Keys and Strings Hour + New Music.”  The “Keys and Strings Hour” will visit the Maybeck Recital Hall for piano solos by Jaki Byard, Gene Harris, Monty Alexander, our own John Hicks and James Williams.  In addition, there will be duets between Ralph Sutton & Dick Hyman, Roger Kellaway & Red Mitchell  and Dave McKenna & Grey Sargent.  We will also hear new music from our own St.

Keys & Strings Hour (Hoagy Carmichael Compositions) + New Music

By Apr 23, 2017
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for April 23, 2017 will be “The Keys and Strings Hour (Hoagy Carmichael Tunes) and New Music.  The music will be played by: Marian McPartland, Ray Brown, Ray Bryant, Jim Hall & Charlie Haden, Dave Brubeck, Red Garland, Gene Harris, the SFJazz Collective, Benny Green, Kelvyn Bell, Judy Niemack, Charlie Watts & the Danish Radio Big Band, Mike McGinnis, Adam Schneidt and Antonio Adolpho.

The Slide Show contains my photographs of some of the artists heard on this show.

The Archive of this show will be available until the morning of may 1, 2017.