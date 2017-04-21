Gov. Greitens’ nonprofit zeroes in on GOP state senator in online ad

Missouri state Sen. Rob Schaaf has his hands in a lot of important legislation this session, yet he’s still made time to criticize Republican Gov. Eric Greitens over his new nonprofit.

A New Missouri Inc., which isn’t beholden to campaign finance laws and doesn’t have to disclose its donors, is fighting back, publishing a digital ad this week that says the St. Joseph Republican is “siding with liberals” and “playing personal political games.”

The ad also gives Schaaf’s cellphone number and encourages people to call him.

Schaaf long had been one of the main barriers keeping Missouri from passing a prescription drug monitoring program measure, which would help the state’s opioid crisis, though he has changed course in recent weeks.

But he and other Republicans and Democrats also have decried Greitens’ use of “dark money.” Schaaf even filed Senate Bill 73, which would establish the “Dark Money Disclosure Act” and compel disclosure of expenditures or “covered transfers” that exceed $2,000 in an election cycle.

Grietens has two 501(c)(4) nonprofits: A Committee for A New Missouri raised money for his inauguration, and A New Missouri Inc., was set up this year to, as Greitens put it, “advocate for our agenda.”

The Kansas City Star was the first to report on the ad against Schaaf. He told the newspaper Friday that he wishes Greitens would confront him directly, but “rather relies on his dark money donors to impugn my stands for liberty and the downtrodden.”

Greitens’ chief advisor, Austin Chambers, who is not on the state’s payroll, didn’t immediately return St. Louis Public Radio’s requests for comment.

