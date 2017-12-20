 Gov. Greitens’ use of texting application is under investigation for breaching open records laws | St. Louis Public Radio

Gov. Greitens’ use of texting application is under investigation for breaching open records laws

By & 28 minutes ago
  • Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley is looking into whether Gov. Eric Greitens' administration violated the Sunshine Law through the use of a texting app that automatically deletes the messages.
    Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley is looking into whether Gov. Eric Greitens' administration violated the Sunshine Law through the use of a texting app that automatically deletes the messages.
    File photo I Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley is looking into whether Gov. Eric Greitens’ administration may be violating the state’s Sunshine Law.

It’s in response to a Kansas City Star report that the Republican governor and his staff use a phone application that automatically deletes text messages.

The Star reported earlier this month that Greitens and his staff members use Confide, which erases text messages shortly after they’re sent. Once that’s done, there’s no record of the electronic communication.

After the Star’s story came out, state Sen. Scott Sifton called on Hawley to open up an investigation into whether the governor’s administration violated open records laws. Hawley, whose office oversees enforcement of the Sunshine Law, initially balked at the move, since the attorney general represents the governor in court.

But in a letter to Sifton, Hawley said there’s case law showing that his office “does not have a conflict of interest in this case.” He also wrote that his “clients are first and foremost the citizens of the state.”

“While my office currently represents the governor in ongoing litigation, it represents the governor in those other cases in his official capacity,” Hawley wrote to Sifton. “The real part in interest in each of those cases, and the Office’s true client, is the State of Missouri. … Thus, the client in those cases is the same client that the Attorney General represents when he exercises his common-law authority and when he enforces the Sunshine Law.”

Greitens spokesman Parker Briden said in a statement, “We’re confident that this review of our records retention policy will show that we followed the law.”

Last week, Greitens told reporters at a St. Louis press conference that the Star’s article was “just another nothing story that’s come from a liberal media outlet that is just desperate for salacious headlines.”

This is not the first time that an attorney general launched an inquiry into records retention inside a governor’s office. Back in 2007, then-Attorney General Jay Nixon appointed a special investigative team to see if then-Gov. Matt Blunt was illegally deleting e-mails.

But there are some differences between those two scenarios: Nixon was a Democratic officeholder who had developed an acrimonious relationship with a Republican governor. Hawley and Greitens are both Republicans.

And while Nixon brought people from outside the attorney general's office to look into the matter, two members of Hawley’s staff, Amy Haywood and Darrell Moore, will undertake looking into Greitens’ records retention practices.

In his letter to Sifton, Hawley emphasized that “the personnel conducting that inquiry” will be screened “from the office’s ongoing representation of the governor.” He added, “We have already implemented that ethical screen, which will remain in effect during the pendency of our inquiry.”

Follow Jason on Twitter: @jrosenbaum

Follow Jo on Twitter: @jmannies

Tags: 
Josh Hawley
Eric Greitens
Sunshine law
Scott Sifton
Top Stories

Related Content

Greitens wants state veterans administrators fired after problems at St. Louis Veterans Home

By Dec 11, 2017
Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens called for the firing of Missouri Veterans Home administrator Rolando Carter, as well as Missouri Veterans Commission executive director Larry Kay.
Jo Mannies I St. Louis Public Radio

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is calling for the Missouri Veterans Commission – which he has reconfigured with five new members – to meet this week and fire the panel’s executive director and the head of a state veterans home in north St. Louis County.

At a news conference Monday outside the facility, Greitens said he also is ordering an examination of all state veterans homes in the wake of an independent study by a private health care firm that determined a “substandard quality of care’’ at the 300-bed St. Louis Veterans Home in Bellefontaine Neighbors.

Greitens’ picks for State Board of Education accelerate commissioner search process

By Dec 14, 2017
School Illustration
Illustration by Rici Hoffarth | St. Louis Public Radio

With the task of going through a state Senate confirmation process approaching, Gov. Eric Greitens’ picks to the Missouri State Board of Education successfully sped up the process of finding an education commissioner over the objections of the board’s president.

The governor’s five nominees outflanked three other board members during a teleconference Thursday to open and close the application process for a new education commissioner before an early January meeting. The board fired Commissioner Margie Vandeven Dec. 1 over objections of lawmakers from both sides as well as leaders and supporters of traditional school districts.

Greitens succeeds in push to halt low-income housing tax credits

By 21 hours ago
RISE Community Development's Stephen Acree stands in one of his organization's apartments in Forest Park Southeast. His group used low-income housing and historic tax credits to redevelop a slew of buildings in the central corridor neighborhood.
File photo I Jason Rosenbaum I St. Louis Public Radio

Missouri will not issue $140 million dollars in state low income housing tax credits next year.

The Missouri Housing Development Commission voted 8 to 2 Tuesday to zero out the state’s low-income housing tax credit for the year. It also voted to apply for the federal version of the incentive.

Proposed Missouri law relieves firefighters from proving they got cancer on the job

By 1 hour ago
The widow of firefighter Marnell Griffin (her back to the camera) comforts a fellow firefighter's widow on Dec. 201, 2017. They, and the woman on the left, lost their husbands to cancer.
Holly Edgell | St. Louis Public Radio

When firefighter Marnell Griffin died in January 2017, it was not due to burns, smoke inhalation or any of the other hazards people associate with his line of work. Griffin, a 22-year veteran of the St. Louis Fire Department, died of colon cancer.