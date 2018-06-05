 Gov. Parson meets with mayors; continues hiring staff | St. Louis Public Radio

Gov. Parson meets with mayors; continues hiring staff

By 35 minutes ago
  • Gov. Mike Parson talking with Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin, at far left.
    Gov. Mike Parson talking with Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin, at far left.
    Missouri Office of Administration

Gov. Mike Parson met Tuesday with several mayors from across Missouri, including Florissant and St. Peters, as part of the transition into his new job.

He called it the first in a series of meetings with mayors, in which he said he wants his office to provide whatever help or assistance cities and towns may need.

“How do we come up with a plan to fix things? How do we come up with a plan to deal with the crime rates in the state of Missouri?” he told reporters after the meeting. “We’ve got to figure that out, because none of us want these crime rates to keep going up – [and with] 22 years in law enforcement, that’s a big issue to me.”

Parson served as an MP in the Army and spent 12 years as Polk County sheriff before being elected to the legislature and then lieutenant governor. He succeeded Eric Greitens as Missouri governor on Friday.

Kansas City Mayor Sly James, who was at Tuesday’s meeting, called it productive.

“What he said to us, he sounded more like a mayor, and I happen to love mayors, because mayors are good people and they get things done,” James said. “Working together, advocating good policy, having civil conversations about what moves our city and therefore our state forward, and working with a governor who wants to work with us.”

One issue they talked about was upgrading transportation infrastructure, with the mayors voicing support for raising Missouri’s fuel tax this November.

“We have so many stakeholders behind us,” said Florissant mayor Tom Schneider. “Having the main stakeholder, the governor, behind us, we’re going to get this passed in November.”

Parson didn’t exactly endorse it, but he indicated that he would support it if the majority of voters do so as well.

“I’m going to be supporting infrastructure in the state of Missouri, and yes, if that’s part of the infrastructure plan then we’re going to be supporting infrastructure in the state,” he told reporters. “We cannot keep kicking that can down the road.”

The other mayors who met with Parson on Tuesday were Kathy Rose of Riverside, Brian Treece of Columbia, Len Pagano of St. Peters, Karen Best of Branson, and Carrie Tergin of Jefferson City. He plans to meet with St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson.

Parson’s office also announced more staffing hires in a written statement issued late Tuesday. Marylyn Luetkemeyer will serve as executive assistant to the governor, Robert Knodell as deputy chief of staff, and Kelli Jones was officially announced as press secretary.

The new governor also met briefly with legislative leaders ahead of a joint address he’s scheduled to deliver on Monday. An exact time hasn’t been set.

Follow Marshall on Twitter: @MarshallGReport

Tags: 
Mike Parson
Sly James
Top Stories

Related Content

Gov. Parson may call special session; not looking to dump Greitens’ cabinet

By Jun 4, 2018
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson delivers remarks after being sworn in on Friday, June 1.
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Updated at 9:54 p.m. with the hiring of Parson's chief of staff - Mike Parson kicked off his first full week as Missouri’s governor by meeting with the state’s cabinet members, all chosen by his predecessor, Eric Greitens.

The meeting was held Monday in private, inside the governor’s office, but Parson did briefly meet with reporters beforehand. He said he has no intention of replacing any of Greitens’ chosen agency heads.

Parson becomes governor with high expectations — and heavy challenges

By & Jun 1, 2018
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signs paperwork after taking his oath of office. June 1, 2018
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Lt. Gov. Mike Parson set forth on a new chapter in Missouri political history by becoming the state’s 57th governor — promising to stabilize a state government rocked by departing-Gov. Eric Greitens’ scandals.

Parson, 62, took the oath of office shortly after 5:30 p.m., Friday.

Politically Speaking: As Greitens steps aside, Missouri faces new political chapter

By , & Jun 1, 2018
Gov. Eric Greitens walks back into the Civil Courts Building in downtown St. Louis after delivering a statement to reporters. May 14, 2018
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

On the latest edition of Politically Speaking, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum, Jo Mannies and Rachel Lippmann reflect on Gov. Eric Greitens’ decision to resign from office.

The move marks a stunning end to what appeared to be a fast-rising political career that began with presidential ambitions and ended with a wave of scandal.