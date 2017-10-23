Gov. Rauner Announces He is Seeking A Second Term

Governor Bruce Rauner has made his long awaited announcement that he is seeking re-election.

The first term Republican issued a video this morning that features him riding his motorcycle through Illinois. It focuses on the agenda he has pushed since taking office, including property tax relief.

In the video, Rauner talks about battles waged with the General Assembly and what he calls the "Madigan Machine." He adds that that he has won some and lost some. The video ends with the Governor saying "I choose to fight."

Rauner's announcement has been anticipated and most observers expected he would run again. He has already donated 50-million dollars to his campaign. Several Democrats are seeking that party's nomination. The race for Governor is expected to be the most expensive in U.S. hisotry.