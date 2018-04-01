Jazz Unlimited for April 1, 2018 will be “Grammy Winners in My Collection-Part 1.” In it’s early days, the jazz Grammy Awards were not awarded for great music, but by the popularity of the musicians and the Hollywood-Centric voters. Great music began to creep in by the late 1960’s. We will play selections from the 80 Grammy winning jazz recordings in my collection from 1959 to the present. In all of the Jazz Grammys, there is no Miles Davis’s “Kind of Blue,” John Coltrane’s “A Love Supreme,” Dave Brubeck’s “Time Out,” not one Blue Note label or Prestige label 1960’s jazz classic, not one Keith Jarrett recording, not one Sarah Vaughan recording and the list goes on and on. Tonight’s show will have Duke Ellington, Bill Evans, Supersax, an Art Tatum historical album, Dianne Reeves, Count Basie & Zoot Sims, Cannonball Adderley, the Monterey Jazz Festival 50th Anniversary All-Stars, Oscar Peterson, Ramsey Lewis, Joe Henderson, Kurt Elling, Stan Kenton, the Herbie Hancock/Michael Brecker/Roy Hargrove “Directions in Music” group, Stan Getz, Cecile McLorin Salvant, McCoy Tyner, Maria Schneider and Michael Brecker.

The Slide Show has my photographs of some of the musicians heard on this show.

This a video of Cecile McLorin Salvant (vcl) accompanied by Aaron Diehl (p) at KNXX studio in2o10.