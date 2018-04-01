 Grammy Winners In My Collection-Part 1 | St. Louis Public Radio
Jazz Unlimited

Grammy Winners In My Collection-Part 1

April 1, 2018

Jazz Unlimited for April 1, 2018 will be “Grammy Winners in My Collection-Part 1.”  In it’s early days, the jazz Grammy Awards were not awarded for great music, but by the popularity of the musicians and the Hollywood-Centric voters.  Great music began to creep in by the late 1960’s.  We will play selections from the 80 Grammy winning jazz recordings in my collection from 1959 to the present.  In all of the Jazz Grammys, there is no Miles Davis’s “Kind of Blue,” John Coltrane’s “A Love Supreme,” Dave Brubeck’s “Time Out,” not one Blue Note label or Prestige label 1960’s jazz classic, not one Keith Jarrett recording, not one Sarah Vaughan recording and the list goes on and on.  Tonight’s show will have Duke Ellington, Bill Evans, Supersax, an Art Tatum historical album, Dianne Reeves, Count Basie & Zoot Sims, Cannonball Adderley, the Monterey Jazz Festival 50th Anniversary All-Stars, Oscar Peterson, Ramsey Lewis, Joe Henderson, Kurt Elling, Stan Kenton, the Herbie Hancock/Michael Brecker/Roy Hargrove “Directions in Music” group, Stan Getz, Cecile McLorin Salvant, McCoy Tyner, Maria Schneider and Michael Brecker.

The Slide Show has my photographs of some of the musicians heard on this show.

This a video of Cecile McLorin Salvant (vcl) accompanied by Aaron Diehl (p) at KNXX studio in2o10.

Duke Ellington
Cannonball Adderley
Stan Kenton
Kurt Elling
Maria Schneider

The Sleep Cycle

By Aug 31, 2017

All of us spend a significant portion of our lives sleeping.  When we are asleep, we dream, we have rapid eye movements, some of us talk, some of us walk and at one time or other we all have nightmares.  There are a surprising number of tunes having to do with what goes on when we sleep.   We feature music by Duke Ellington, John Coltrane, Ben Webster, Irene Reid, Johnny Hodges, Bertha Hope, Roger Kellaway, Count Basie, Ornette Coleman, Kurt Elling, Gary Burton, Horace Silver, Irene Reid, Meredith D'Ambrosio, the Modern Jazz Quartet, Charles Mingus, Gerald Clayton, Marilyn Crispell, Toshiko

Re-Imagining "Ain't Misbehavin'", "Honeysuckle Rose", and "Jitterbug Waltz"

By Nov 13, 2017

Jazz Unlimited November 12, 2017 was “Re-Imagining “Ain’t Misbehavin’, Honeysuckle Rose and Jitterbug Waltz.” Fats Waller composed many tunes, some of which are favorite vehicles for re-imagination in a variety of styles.  The musicians who played “Ain’t Misbehavin,” “Honeysuckle Rose” and “The Jitterbug Waltz” ranged from Waller himself to Anthony Braxton.

The Winter Holiday Show

By Dec 24, 2017
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for Christmas Eve, 2017 will be “The Winter Holiday Show.”  A number of traditions are celebrated each December in this country.  All of them have light from candles to light from the sun as an important part of the celebrations.  We will celebrate Chanukah, Winter Solstice, Christmas and Kwanzaa with appropriate music on Jazz Unlimited on Christmas Eve.  Helping us celebrate this joyous time will be Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington, Charlie Haden, Hank Jones, the Buck Clayton Big Band, Keith Jarrett, Art Pepper, Abdullah Ibrahim, Stanley Cowell, The Toshiko Akiyoshi

Broadway: 1950 And Beyond-Part 1

By Aug 13, 2017
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for August 13, 2017 will be “Broadway: 1950 and Beyond-Part 1.”  Before the original cast record albums, most of the music from Broadway musicals came into jazz via films based on those shows.  Since then, music directly from Broadway shows has crept into jazz.  We will hear music from “West Side Story,” “My Fair Lady,” “Evita,” “Hello Dolly,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” “A Little Night Music,” Camelot,” “Mary Poppins,” “Bells Are Ringing” and “The King and I.”  Singleton Palmer, Buddy Rich, Sarah Vaughan, Keith Jarrett, David Liebman, Oscar Peterson, Shelly Manne, Tamir

Freedom

By Jul 2, 2017
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for July 9, 2017 will be “Freedom.”  July Fourth brings to my mind Billy Strayhorn’s Four Freedoms that I try to live by: freedom from hate, freedom from self pity, freedom from fear of doing something that would benefit someone else more than it would me and freedom from the pride that could make me feel that I was better than others.  All of the selections on this show will have the word “Freedom” in the title.  We will play music from Duke Ellington, the Jazz Crusaders, Grant Green, Max Roach, Eddie Harris, the Thad Jones/Mel Lewis Orchestra, Lennie Tristano, Lion

The Music of John Lewis

By Oct 1, 2017
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for October 1, 2017 will be “The Music of John Lewis.”  Best known as the pianist and music director of the Modern Jazz Quartet, John Lewis was involved in much more.  During his over 50 year career, he played with Dizzy Gillespie, Charlie Parker, Miles Davis, and was involved in the development of Third Stream music, a classical jazz hybrid.  We will hear him with the Modern Jazz Quartet, the Miles Davis “Birth of the Cool Band,” The Dizzy Gillespie Big Band and small groups, the American Jazz Orchestra, Clifford Brown and J.J.

The Career of Wynton Kelly

By Jun 18, 2017
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for Sundan, June 18, 2017 will be  “The Career of Wynton Kelly.”  Pianist Wynton Kelly graced many live and studio sessions with his clean, lively lines.  He was best known as an accompanist, pushing the music of Art Pepper, Dizzy Gillespie, Miles Davis, Wes Montgomery, Cannonball Adderley, John Coltrane, Hank Mobley, Joe Henderson, Art Blakey, Milt Jackson, Billie Holiday, Dinah Washington and Abbey Lincoln to new heights.  In addition, we will hear one of his compositions played by a group with seven tubas and a rhythm section.

New Year's Eve and Its Aftermath

By Dec 31, 2016
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for Sunday, January 1, 2017 will be “New Year’s Eve and Its Aftermath.”  New Year’s Eve is a time of celebration around the world and intoxicants are used very liberally.  New Year’s Day finds more of the population than usual suffering the effects of over-indulgence.  Music appropriate to this thought will be presented by the following artists: Billie Holiday, Woody Herman, Johnny Hodges, Erroll Garner, Joe Henderson & the Wynton Kelly Trio, Lambert, Hendricks & Ross, “Groove” Holmes & Gene Ammons, Gene Harris, Cannonball Adderley, John Coltrane, Dinah W

Adderley Compositions

By Oct 2, 2016
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for October 2, 2116 will be “Adderley Compositions.”  The Adderley brothers, Cannonball and Nat, were not only world-class jazz instrumentalists, but also were composers of attractive tunes like “Sack O’ Woe,” “Work Song” and “The Jive Samba.”  We will hear their compositions played by themselves, Ray Bryant, the Thad Jones/Mel Lewis Orchestra, Paul Chambers and Wynton Kelly, the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, our own Kenny Rice, James Clay, the Louis Hayes Quintet, Antonio Hart, Quincy Jones, J.J.

The Career Of Louis Hayes

By Aug 7, 2016
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for August 7, 2016 will be “The Career of Louis Hayes.”  Drummer Louis Hayes was born in Detroit in 1937 to a musical family and was leading a group in Detroit clubs by age 16.