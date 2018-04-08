 Grammy Winners In My Collection-Part 2 | St. Louis Public Radio
Grammy Winners In My Collection-Part 2

Jazz Unlimited for April 8, 2018 will be “Grammy Winners in My Collection-Part 2.”  In it’s early days, the jazz Grammy Awards were not awarded for great music, but by the popularity of the musicians and the Hollywood-Centric voters.  Great music began to creep in by the late 1960’s.  We will play selections from the 80 Grammy winning jazz recordings in my collection from 1959 to the present.  In all of the Jazz Grammys, there is no Miles Davis’s “Kind of Blue,” John Coltrane’s “A Love Supreme,” Dave Brubeck’s “Time Out,” not one Blue Note label or Prestige label 1960’s jazz classic, not one Keith Jarrett recording, not one Sarah Vaughan recording and the list goes on and on.  This show will present music by Duke Ellington, Etta James, Count Basie, Chick Corea & Gary Burton, Woody Herman, McCoy Tyner, Directions in Music with Herbie Hancock, Michael Brecker and Roy Hargrove, Branford Marsalis, Bill Evans, Charlie Haden & Pat Metheny, Miles Davis, Wynton Marsalis, Joe Henderson, Cassandra Wilson, John Scofield and John Coltrane.

The Slide Show contains my photographs of some of the musicians heard on this show.

This is a video of Roy Hargrove (tp) Michael Brecker (ts) Herbie Hancock (p) George Mraz (b) and Willie Jones III (d) playing "Transition" live in Vienne in 2002.

