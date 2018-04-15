 Grammy Winners In My Collection-Part 3 | St. Louis Public Radio
Jazz Unlimited

Grammy Winners In My Collection-Part 3

Sunday, April 15, 2018

Jazz Unlimited for Sunday, April 15, 2018 will be “Grammy Winners in My Collection-Part 3.”  In it’s early days, the jazz Grammy Awards were not awarded for great music, but by the popularity of the musicians and the Hollywood-Centric voters.  Great music began to creep in by the late 1960’s.  We will play selections from the 80 Grammy winning jazz recordings in my collection from 1959 to the present.  In all of the Jazz Grammys, there is no Miles Davis’s “Kind of Blue,” John Coltrane’s “A Love Supreme,” Dave Brubeck’s “Time Out,” not one Blue Note label or Prestige label 1960’s jazz classic, not one Keith Jarrett recording, not one Sarah Vaughan recording and the list goes on and on.  This show will present music by Duke Ellington, Charlie Parker, Oscar Peterson, Joe Henderson, Ella Fitzgerald, J.J. Johnson, Dizzy Gillespie and the United Nations Big Band, Stan Getz, Joe Lovano, the Vanguard Jazz Orchestra, Wayne Shorter, Shirley Horn, Michael Brecker, Wynton Marsalis, Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers, McCoy Tyner and the Dave Holland Big Band.

The Slide Show contains my photos of some of the artists heard on this show.

Here is a video of the Dave Holland Bib Band playing "Upswing" at the 2005 JVC Jazz Festival

