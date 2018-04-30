Jazz Unlimited for Sunday, April 29, 2018 will be “Grammy Winners in My Collection-Part 4.” In it’s early days, the jazz Grammy Awards were not awarded for great music, but by the popularity of the musicians and the Hollywood-Centric voters. Great music began to creep in by the late 1960’s. We will play selections from the 80 Grammy winning jazz recordings in my collection from 1959 to the present. In all of the Jazz Grammys, there is no Miles Davis’s “Kind of Blue,” John Coltrane’s “A Love Supreme,” Dave Brubeck’s “Time Out,” not one Blue Note label or Prestige label 1960’s jazz classic, not one Keith Jarrett recording, not one Sarah Vaughan recording and the list goes on and on.

