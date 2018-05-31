 Granite City Steelworkers celebrate making steel again | St. Louis Public Radio

Granite City Steelworkers celebrate making steel again

Steelworkers are about to start making steel again at U.S. Steel’s Granite City Works — and they’re throwing a street party on Saturday to celebrate.

In March, U.S. Steel announced that it was restarting one of its two blast furnaces at the plant and would recall about 500 steelworkers. They were laid off in December 2015 when the company idled its steelmaking facilities in Granite City.

U.S. Steel announced in March that it would restart one of its two blast furnaces at its Granite City plant.
Two years ago, company officials cited challenging market conditions for the shutdown. They now credit President Donald Trump’s decision to put a tariff on imported steel for enabling the Granite City plant to resume steelmaking.

The party is being planned for Saturday because the blast furnace is scheduled to be fired up on Friday, said Dan Simmons, president of United Steelworkers 1899, one of the union locals that represent workers at the plant.

“I hope everybody comes out and joins us and, you know, celebrates what this steel mill means to not only the guys that work here and their families — but what it means to this community,’’ Simmons said.

The party is also a thank-you to the community, which helped support steelworkers during the long layoff, he said.

The celebration will begin at 4 p.m. outside the union’s labor temple at State and 20th streets, just a few blocks from the plant.

Demand key to Granite City steelworkers' rehiring; tariff order 'icing on the cake,' says union rep

Mar 9, 2018
Dan Simmons of United Steelworkers Local 1899 discussed what led to the announcement that U.S. Steel will be rehiring as many as 500 Illinois workers – and what's next for the plant.
Alex Heuer | St. Louis Public Radio

Ecstatic – that's the word that Dan Simmons used to describe the mood in Granite City, Illinois, this week.

On Friday's St. Louis on the Air, the United Steelworkers Local 1899 president joined host Don Marsh to discuss the news that up to 500 workers will return to work at the steel mill around which the town was built.

Trade action could impact Granite City Steel

Jul 19, 2017
Most of the operations at Granite City Steel were put on hold in early 2016.
Paul Sableman | Flickr

 

Updated July 27 with comments from U.S. Steel CEO - New leadership at U.S. Steel is linking the outcome of a federal trade case to the potential resumption of steel-making at the company's Granite City plant. Chief Executive Officer David Burritt says strong action by the Trump administration following a probe into unfairly-priced steel imports could lead to further revival of the Metro East operation.