Grassroots organizers of a local climate change march discuss why they’re organizing

  • Mary Miller, Anne Barton-Veenkant and Chloe Jackson joined St. Louis on the Air to discuss this weekend's People's Climate March.
    Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

This weekend, St. Louis will play host to a local People’s Climate March. The event is spearheaded by a new local grassroots group called 350 STL, which is part of an international organizing collective called 350.org.

The “350” stands for 350 parts per million of C02 in the atmosphere, which is the level considered “safe” as it pertains to climate change. Currently, the Earth’s atmosphere holds over 400 ppm of C02. More on that name designation here.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, three local organizers of the march joined host Don Marsh to discuss why they’re organizing the march, which corresponds with a national march in Washington D.C., and how they’re organizing locally around climate change.

Joining the Program:

  • Mary Miller, Lead Organizer, St. Louis Climate March
  • Anne Barton-Veenkant, Founder, 350 STL
  • Chloe Jackson, Just Transition/Climate Justice Organizer, Missourians Organizing for Reform and Empowerment (MORE)

Listen:

Related Event

What: St. Louis People's Climate March
When: Saturday, April 29 from 12-2 p.m.
Where: Serra Sculpture Park, 98 N. 11th St.
More information.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary EdwardsAlex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region. 

