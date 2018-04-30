 Greitens’ attorneys want to throw out testimony from his accuser | St. Louis Public Radio

Greitens’ attorneys want to throw out testimony from his accuser

By 38 seconds ago
  • Attorney Ed Dowd walks out of a St. Louis courthouse on Thursday, April 19, 2018. A judge ruled that Greitens' felony invasion of privacy trial would continue.
    Attorney Ed Dowd walks out of a St. Louis courthouse on Thursday
    File photo I Carolina Hidalgo I St. Louis Public Radio

Attorneys for Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens want to eliminate testimony from two key witnesses in his invasion of privacy case, which include his accuser.

Greitens’ attorneys today asked St. Louis Circuit Judge Burlison to strike testimony from people who William Tisaby interviewed. Burlison said he’ll make a decision on that motion On May 7.

Greitens is accused of taking a photo of the woman with whom he he had an affair — and placing it in a position to be electronically transmitted. St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner hired Tisaby as in investigator and he interviews the woman and one of her friends.

Tisaby allegedly made false statements during a deposition, which prompted Burlison to order redo depositions. Tisaby, though, ended up invoking his Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination last week.

Among the other developments at today’s hearing:

  • After the Missouri Supreme Court denied an attempt to block a search of the woman’s cell phone, Burlison detailed the process for extracting data. A technician will take information from the phone, which will then be handed over to former U.S. Attorney Richard Callahan. Callahan will then send a report to Burlison about what information from the phone is germane to the case.
  • Burlison also ruled that deposition of the woman can continue. Assistant Circuit Attorney Robert Dierker had sought to halt it, contending that the governor’s attorneys were asking harassing questions. Greitens attorney Scott Rosenblum contended that the questions were relevant to the case.
  • Burlison may decide this week on whether to allow cameras in the courtroom during the Greitens trial. That trial slated to begin on May 14.

Follow Jason on Twitter: @jrosenbaum

Tags: 
Eric Greitens
Greitens Indictment
Robert Dierker
Top Stories
Rex Burlison
William Tisaby

Related Content

House committee investigating Greitens hires extra help

By Apr 25, 2018
Office of Missouri House of Representatives, and File photos | St. Louis Public Radio

The Missouri House committee investigating Governor Eric Greitens has beefed up its staff.

A spokesman for committee chairman Jay Barnes, R-Jefferson City, said former State Supreme Court Chief Justice Edward “Chip” Robertson, Jr., and Sedalia attorney Mark Kempton will serve as special counsel to the committee as it continues its investigation.

Judge denies Greitens restraining order request against Hawley

By Apr 26, 2018
File photo | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

(Updated 2 p.m. Friday, April 27) A Cole County judge has rejected Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens’ request for a restraining order to prevent Attorney General Josh Hawley from being involved in any case against the embattled governor.

The judge's decision, issued Friday, means that the attorney general can continue investigating the governor. Hawley's staff has sent over some information to St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, who is overseeing the criminal case filed in St. Louis and set to go to trial May 14.

Behind the Headlines: A closer look at ‘volunteer adjuncts,’ latest developments in Greitens saga

By Apr 27, 2018
Gubernatorial candidate Eric Greitens looks at his ballot before sitting down to vote at the St. Louis Public Library in the Central West End on Tuesday.
File photo I Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Behind the Headlines covered two topics on Friday’s St. Louis on the Air.

St. Louis Public Radio reporter Rachel Lippmann joined host Don Marsh to discuss the legal and political situations involving Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.

How an investigator, an attorney general and $100,000 in cash affected Greitens’ week

By , & Apr 27, 2018
Attorney Al Watkins represents the ex-husband of the woman Greitens had an affair with.
File photo I Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

On the latest edition of the Politically Speaking podcast, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum, Jo Mannies and Rachel Lippmann review what occurred in the Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens saga.

After two particularly bad weeks, it could be argued that there were rays of light on the legal front for the GOP governor. That’s because an investigator who allegedly made false statements during a deposition took the Fifth Amendment — which could place critical evidence in jeopardy.

Missouri Supreme Court: Woman in Greitens case must turn over phone

By Associated Press Apr 29, 2018
Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens sits for an interview with St. Louis Public Radio in downtown St. Louis on July 17, 2017.
File photo | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

A woman who had an extramarital affair with Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens must turn over her cellphone for a forensic investigation , the Missouri Supreme Court ruled Friday.

Judge Rex Burlison had granted the request made by Greitens' defense team to examine the contents of the woman's phone. Her attorney called the order unduly burdensome” and “a gross violation of her privacy that victimizes her again.”