Greitens’ bid to install new education commissioner fails

Missouri’s commissioner of education survived a rare move to oust her by appointees of Republican Gov. Eric Greitens, according to a state board of education member.

The State Board of Education, though stacked with appointees by Greitens, did not vote in favor of firing Margie Vandeven in a closed-door meeting Tuesday. The board tied 4-4, according to Mike Jones, a board member from St. Louis.

Greitens appointed five of the eight board members in recent months, though he’s had trouble getting his appointees to be on the same page. Tim Sumners was dropped Monday night, because he expressed reservations about removing Vandeven. Greitens named Jennifer Edwards shortly before the meeting. Edwards is a Springfield native and president and co-founder of Decoding Dyslexia Missouri.

Melissa Gelner says she was removed from the board in September because she rebuffed pressure from the governor to fire Vandeven.

As speculation of her ouster neared, Vandeven received support from legislative members of both parties, education organizations, and superintendents.

Three Republican lawmakers sent a letter to the State Board of Education praising Vandeven’s work with both the legislature and local school districts. They urged board members not to fire her. House Democrats have accused Greitens of breaking the law when he removed Gelner.

The Missouri Association of School Administrators, an organization of school superintendents, raised concerns over the meeting happening behind closed doors in a letter to the board. More than 50 superintendents went to Jefferson City to show support for Vandeven.

The governor’s office has maintained his actions are within state law, adding that Greitens has the ability to appoint and remove board members before they’re confirmed by the Senate.

Vandeven became education commissioner in January 2015. She’s a native of Missouri and began her teaching career in O’Fallon.

Greitens want to bring in a commissioner who is more supportive of school choice efforts, including charter schools and vouchers for private schools. Greitens campaigned on that platform last year. Efforts to expand school choice faltered in this year’s legislative session.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

