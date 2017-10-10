 Greitens isn't dismissing idea of changing who investigates police-involved killings | St. Louis Public Radio

Greitens isn't dismissing idea of changing who investigates police-involved killings

By & 12 minutes ago
  • Gov. Eric Greitens sits down for an interview with St. Louis Public Radio in downtown St. Louis on July 17, 2017.
    Gov. Eric Greitens
    File photo | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens said Tuesday he’s willing to consider proposals to require outside law enforcement agencies to investigate police-involved killings.

It’s a proposal that’s gaining more attention amid protests over Jason Stockley’s acquittal of first-degree murder in the death of Anthony Lamar Smith.

During a news conference in Jefferson City, Greitens was asked about the idea of having another agency, like the Missouri Highway Patrol, examine situations in which a police officer kills somebody. The Ferguson Commission recommended in its 2015 report bringing outside prosecutors and police departments to look into officer-involved killings.

“I haven’t thought about that deeply,” Greitens said. “I’d want to make sure I talk with the Missouri Highway Patrol and also police chiefs and sheriffs around the state. I think it’s really important that we have tremendous confidence in our justice system and confidence in our law enforcement officers.  

The Republican governor’s response is somewhat similar to what he said last year when asked about bringing in an outside prosecutor to look into police-involved killings. He told St. Louis Public Radio last July “we need to put in place a system that’s going to make sure that we get all of the facts so that people can have confidence in the results that we’re getting. And in some circumstances, [bringing in an independent prosecutor] might be the way for us to go.”

Some high-profile Democrats, including St. Louis County Prosecutor Bob McCulloch and U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill, are opposed to mandating independent prosecutors. St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner also panned that idea, but does support having her office, as opposed to the St. Louis Police Department, examine situations where a police officer kills somebody.

Proposals to have independent agencies review such deaths have gained prominence amid the near-daily protests over Stockley’s acquittal. Greitens activated the Missouri National Guard before the verdict, but the St. Louis Police Department has been in charge of monitoring protests.

Greitens said Tuesday he’s “really proud” of the work the National Guard and police officers did during the protests. “I think that the success that we’ve had is part of the great work our law enforcement officers have done,” he said. “We’re very clear from the beginning that people out there to peacefully protest would have their rights protected.”

“We also made very clear that anybody who assaulted a law enforcement officer was going to be arrested,” he added. “We made it very clear that throwing a brick through a window was not free speech.”

Some elected officials and protesters have criticized the St. Louis Police Department for tactics used against protesters. The St. Louis Board of Aldermen may have interim police chief Larry O'Toole testify before a committee about his officers' conduct during demonstrations.

Greitens announces National Guard expansion

Meanwhile, Greitens announced Tuesday that by the end of 2019, new units of the Missouri National Guard will begin operations in St. Louis, Kansas City, Bridgeton, Jefferson City, Farmington, and Perryville.

He says the expansion will create nearly 800 new jobs within the National Guard.

"This new investment will have an economic impact of more than $15 million, and give nearly 800 military families a job and a home here in Missouri," Greitens said.

The expansion also includes four new units that have already begun operating in central, southwest, and southeastern Missouri. The current and future new units will perform such tasks as transportation, cyber protection, military police, and engineering support.

Follow Jason on Twitter: @jrosenbaum

Follow Marshall on Twitter: @MarshallGReports

Tags: 
Eric Greitens
Jason Stockley
Anthony Lamar Smith
Police shootings
Missouri National Guard

Related Content

A click for your thoughts: Missouri governor crowdsources policy ideas

By Sep 12, 2017
www.nomoredtape.com

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens’ online savvy extends beyond signing bills and executive orders on Facebook. This summer, he launched a website to crowdsource public policy ideas and ways to be more efficient through May 2018.

It’s an effort that’s used in several other states where Republicans are at the helm. But some argue it’s being used to raise Greitens’ national profile and to target regulations that protect things like consumers and the environment.

St. Louis awaits Stockley verdict: Greitens activates National Guard, dead man's fiancee urges peace

By & Sep 14, 2017
Protesters wait outside a news conference held by Gov. Eric Greitens on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017. The region awaits a judge's ruling in the case of ex-officer Jason Stockley, who is charged with murder in the 2011 shooting of Anthony Lamar Smith.
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Updated at 8:15 p.m. Sept. 14 with Greitens' meeting — Though there’s no official word on when the Jason Stockley verdict will be announced in St. Louis, city and state leaders made it clear the time is soon.

A few hours after activating the National Guard, Gov. Eric Greitens met Thursday night with the fiancee of Anthony Lamar Smith, a black man who was fatally shot by Stockley, an white ex-St. Louis officer, in December 2011. Earlier in the day, Mayor Lyda Krewson issued a video in which she said the city is preparing to quell any disorder. And the city and county police departments said they’d start 12-hour shifts starting Friday morning.

Activists have promised days of protests if Stockley, who resigned in 2013 and now lives in Texas, is acquitted.

Likelihood of another Missouri special session getting slimmer

By 23 hours ago
House Republicans talk during the last day of the legislative session. May 17, 2017
File photo I Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Missouri lawmakers still don’t have an agreement on how to restore in-home health care services for more than 8,000 low-income residents.

Gov. Eric Greitens vetoed a bill that would have maintained in-home care funding by using unspent dollars from numerous state boards and commissions. In vetoing the measure, he called it a “last-minute budget gimmick.”

Behind the Headlines: Three weeks in, how have the Stockley verdict protests evolved?

By Oct 6, 2017
Rachel Lippmann | St. Louis Public Radio

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh discussed how protests over the Stockley verdict have evolved.

Earlier this week, St. Louis police arrested 143 demonstrators after Interstate 64 was blocked for a time.

Want to understand what’s behind protests in St. Louis? Here’s a reading list

By 11 hours ago
Kris Kleindienst, co-owner of Left Bank Books, stand next to the ResiSTL display table.
Maria Altman | St. Louis Public Radio

The protests in St. Louis over the last three weeks have topped the news almost daily.

Even for those who stay up on what’s happening, there may be questions about how this came to pass again, just three years after race-related protests in Ferguson.

Delving into St. Louis’ history of racial division and relations between police and black people can seem overwhelming. St. Louis Public Radio’s Maria Altman set out to make a reading list with recommendations from people who are used to being asked.