Greitens lawyers attack woman’s character

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens’ lawyers are attacking the character and the behavior of the woman at the center of the most salacious accusations lodged against the governor.

On Wednesday, the state House committee investigating the allegations rejected the lawyers’ effort to submit into the record photos from a pornographic web site that they claimed were of the woman who had an affair with Greitens in 2015, before he ran for office.

After viewing the photos in a closed session, the House panel – made up of eight men and two women – concluded they were not pictures of the woman and therefore not pertinent.

The episode also exemplified the approach that Greitens’ legal team took during the deposition of the woman, a St. Louis-area hairdresser.

The hundreds of pages of depositions and other transcripts that the committee is reading aloud include numerous questions of a sexually graphic nature. The woman was asked about various sexual practices involving her and Greitens, as well as the specifics of her relations with her then-husband. She was even asked if she had read the erotic book, Fifty Shades of Grey, and if it had aroused her.

Members of the House panel are taking turns reading the transcript, each playing different roles.

The committee is at odds with the governors’ lawyers, rejecting their request Tuesday that they be allowed to cross-examine the panel’s new witnesses.

Wednesday’s star witness was scheduled to be Scott Faughn, publisher of the Missouri Times. He has admitted delivering more than $100,000 to Al Watkins, the lawyer representing the ex-husband.

Faughn has maintained the money was for legal services, although he has acknowledged acquiring a copy of the ex-husband’s recording of the woman admitting to the affair.

In testimony read Wednesday, the woman said she was unaware that she was being recorded. The couple was separated at the time, as well as during her affair with Greitens. They divorced afterward.

The House panel is looking into allegations of improper personal and professional behavior by Greitens. The committee is expected to take a few weeks to reach a conclusion. Its report will go the full House, which will decide whether the governor should be impeached or face other discipline.

The matter then would go to the Senate, which would appoint a panel of judges to hear the case and decide whether Greitens should be removed from office.

Greitens running TV ads

Meanwhile, Greitens’ campaign has begun running TV ads around the state in which he blames Democrats and “liberals’’ for his legal problems. In fact, however, most of the calls for his resignation have come from fellow Republicans – including House and Senate GOP leaders.

Federal Communication Commission records indicate that Greitens is spending more than $100,000 on ads running on St. Louis-area stations through June.

