Greitens: 'The people have spoken; a new direction has been decided'

St. Louis native Eric Greitens is now Missouri’s governor, heading a parade of new Republican statewide officials -- giving the state's GOP its strongest lock on state government in decades. Among his first acts, in his inaugural address, was to promise to “fight for that change’’ that he had promised during his campaign.

“We will go to work with humble hearts,’’ Greitens said. But he promised the “might, strength and resolution of the firm fist of justice’’ against wrong-doers.

Noting that he has never held public office, Greitens declared, “I come as an outsider to do the people’s work.”

"There are big fights ahead for big things," he said, "and our new administration won’t back down because of political pressure or political correctness."

Greitens, a Republican, was sworn in at noon, in line with Missouri’s Constitution. Part of his swearing-in was drowned out by a B-2 Stealth bomber overhead. State Supreme Court Judge Patricia Breckenridge performed the ceremony.

Greitens delivered an unusually short inaugural speech and focused primarily on key themes that he plans to expand in his coming "State of the State" address, set for next week.

"I know that the people do not expect miracles, but they do expect results—and we will deliver," Greitens said.

But he also sought to tamp down the public's possible wish list:

"No matter how well we do in government, there is a limit to what government can do well. One of the worst lies of our present politics is the false promise that government can fix any problem and find every answer."

A former Navy SEAL, Greitens made a point of praising the state's military veterans and those in law enforcement.

"I come before you today conscious of the fact that so many have given so much to this state—none more so than the families of our fallen," he said. "Those who have fallen fighting our wars, enforcing our laws, fighting our fires."

Later, he added, "We have inherited their legacy. We have also inherited an immense responsibility: to make the lives we live worthy of the lives we have lost."

Greitens often focused in his campaign on the need for better ethics in state government. While Greitens did not mention ethics in Monday's short address, he did issue his first executive order, which bans gifts from lobbyists to state employees of the executive branch.

In the statement announcing the executive order, Greitens said, "We promised in the campaign ... that we were going to clean up the culture of corruption in Jefferson City... . As governor, I will always hold myself and my team to the highest possible standard."

In his inaugural address, Greitens took note of Missouri’s past as the state where “the West was won,’’ where Charles Lindbergh began his historic plane flight across the Atlantic and where astronaut John Glenn’s space capsule was built.

He also lauded outgoing Gov. Jay Nixon, a Democrat, for his gracious “peaceful transfer of power.”

Greitens briefly choked up as he said the best crime-fighting approach is “a dad playing ball with his son.”

Also sworn in Monday were: