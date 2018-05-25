 Greitens subpoenaed to appear before Missouri House investigative committee | St. Louis Public Radio

Greitens subpoenaed to appear before Missouri House investigative committee

  • Gov. Eric Greitens has been subpoenaed to appear on June 4th before the House committee investigating him.
    Carolina Hidalgo I St. Louis Public Radio

Rep. Jay Barnes has thrown down the gauntlet, as has the rest of the Missouri House committee investigating Gov. Eric Greitens.

The Republican committee chairman announced Friday that they’ve issued a subpoena for the governor to appear and testify under oath on June 4.

The first-term Republican is being investigated over an extramarital affair with his former hairdresser in 2015, and for his use of a charity donor list to raise campaign funds.

“There have been reports that he’s been talking to members of the House about various events,” Barnes, of Jefferson City, said, “and if he is capable of doing that, he is capable of coming to this committee and testifying under oath.”

Michelle Nasser, an attorney with Greitens’ legal team, told Barnes they don’t know yet if the governor will appear before the committee.

The Special Investigative Committee on Oversight has also issued a subpoena to the woman, identified as both K.S. and Witness 1. She’s scheduled to appear again before the committee one day later, on June 5, but it’s not known yet if that appearance will be open to the public.

“She has testified seven times, Mr. Greitens has refused to go under oath,” Barnes said. “And yet Mr. Dowd (a Greitens attorney) insists that we call Witness 1 back for an eighth time and won’t say whether his client is going to show up and testify for the very first time.”

More hostility

The announcements of Greitens’ subpoena followed a rather routine meeting, which began with testimony from Brian Koberna. He’s a Madison County sheriff’s detective who also performs forensic analysis on cell phones and other electronic devices.

He analyzed Greitens’ cell phone and told the committee he was unable to determine if it had been used to take a seminude photo of the woman during her first visit to Greitens’ home in 2015.

But he added: “To be clear, just because I don’t find a photograph or don’t find an item doesn’t mean it did not exist.”

Koberna also examined the phones of the woman and her ex-husband.

The meeting went from routine to hostile about an hour into Koberna’s testimony, with the hostility not directed at him, but at Greitens’ legal team.

The Mo. House Special Investigative Committee on Oversight.
Credit Tim Bommel | Missouri House Communications

  One of the committee’s three new members, GOP Rep. Curtis Trent of Springfield, announced he had five documents tied to the governor’s cell phone that he wanted Koberna to review and to submit as evidence. Trent said he received the documents from Grietens’ legal team.

The revelation that the defense had turned over some documents that were previously denied angered Barnes and other committee members.

“My concern is the defense counsel told us no such records could be provided to any member of the committee because of a court order… and now all of a sudden a document pops up that [Greitens’ attorney Ed Dowd said]earlier this week could not be provided and repeated that yesterday,” Barnes said.

Barnes began grilling Dowd-Bennett attorney Michelle Nasser, who was seated in the audience.

“We have subpoenas for production of documents out there, documents that we have requested for three months, Ms. Nasser, three months, and Mr. Dowd had the audacity to stand there and yell at me and say that he couldn’t provide them to any third party yesterday, and today we have a series of documents that he said he couldn't do it because of a court order.”

Nasser objected to Barnes’ questions, and for yelling the questions at her. She also requested a break to discuss the five pages of documents, but Barnes refused at first: “You can call back to your office, you can answer the question of whether you are going to consent to the handing over of all of the evidence, and not just the cherry-picked stuff that was provided to a member of this committee without knowledge of any other member of this committee, and without being shared before this hearing today.”

Nasser repeatedly replied that she was there to observe the hearing and not answer questions, “we are not consenting to anything today.”

The committee then went into closed session for roughly 30 minutes, after which Barnes apologized to Nasser for raising his voice to her and told her his vitriol was directed at Dowd.

She accepted his apology, but also said that Barnes acted like a bully.

Nasser also read a statement from Dowd after the impromptu closed session, which said in part that they believed the committee already had the documents they provided to Rep. Trent.

“As to the request for our consent to allow Mr. Koberna to turn over everything he obtained from the three phones in question, we cannot do so, but will be happy to work with the committee as to what can be turned over that has not already been turned over.”

Some committee members laughed at the conclusion of the statement, which ended with Dowd saying he would be “happy to come back to Jefferson City next week.”

Follow Marshall on Twitter:@MarshallGReport

Greitens Indictment
Jay Barnes
Michelle Nasser
Ed Dowd

Watkins contradicts publisher Faughn before Missouri House committee

By May 24, 2018
St. Louis attorney Al Watkins testifies Thursday before the Missouri House committee investigating Gov. Greitens. May 24, 2018
Tim Bommel | Missouri House Communications

Updated at 8:15 p.m. with comments from the House committee's attorney.

The attorney representing the ex-husband of the woman with whom Gov. Eric Greitens had an affair made an explosive appearance Thursday before the Missouri House committee investigating the governor’s conduct.

St. Louis attorney Al Watkins contradicted testimony given on Wednesday by Missouri Times publisher Scott Faughn.

Faughn said the $120,000 he gave to Watkins in January was his own money. But as Watkins has told St. Louis Public Radio and other media outlets, he said that Faughn told him the money came from a disgruntled political donor.

House panel probing governor questions publisher's access to $120,000

By May 23, 2018
Tim Bommel | Missouri House Communications

Newspaper publisher Scott Faughn emphasized repeatedly to a state House committee that he used his own $120,000 to pay a lawyer — in cash — for a recording of a woman tearfully describing her initial sexual encounter with Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.

But chairman Jay Barnes wasn’t buying it: “No one believes this was your own money.”

Variations of those exchanges continued for three hours Wednesday as the committee investigating possible wrongdoing by Greitens probes whether his political enemies are trying to bankroll an effort to force him out of office.

House panel won’t allow cross-examination by governor’s attorneys

By May 22, 2018
Gov. Eric Greitens faces a state House committee investigation. Committee chairman Rep. Jay Barnes, at bottom left, and other committee members investigating Greitens' conduct held a meeting Tuesday. May 22, 2018.
File Photos | St. Louis Public Radio, TIM BOMMEL | MISSOURI HOUSE COMMUNICATIONS, OFFICE OF MISSOURI HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

The Missouri House committee investigating allegations against Gov. Eric Greitens has rejected his lawyers’ request that they be allowed to cross-examine the panel’s witnesses.

The committee’s decision Tuesday was aimed at preventing what one member called a “filibuster’’ by the governor's legal team in order to slow down their proceedings. The panel noted that the lawyers already had interviewed most of its previous and potential witnesses.